Gun show to feature ‘Freak skulls and sheds’
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The St. Joseph Gun & Knife Show is returning to the Civic Arena this weekend.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, attendees may peruse more than 250 tables of guns and ammunition on the main floor with dealers from six states.
According to a news release, the show will feature a Whitetail Freak Skull and Shed display from Ron Browning.
“This show has everything necessary to meet the needs of hunters and collectors, including hundreds of tables full of new and old guns, knives, ammo, gun parts, reloading supplies, holsters and other related products at discounted prices, including the AR-15,” noted a news release. “Consumers will also have the chance to enter to win an Osprey Scope.”
The public is invited to bring their guns and trade with the dealers. For interested sellers, law enforcement will be at the entrance inspecting weapons.
For more information, visit StJoeGunShow.com.
Chamber Candidate Forum set for next week
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Rose Hill Acres Event Center on the corner of First and Main streets.
According to a social media post, the debate will be moderated by Chamber Executive Director Becky Albrecht with questions form local media partners including The Maryville Forum, KXCV-KRNW and The Nodaway News Leader.
Candidates for the local races are expected to be in attendance. The election event is free and open to the public.
Public library to hold cookbook swap
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library is planning a cookbook swap on Saturday, Oct. 15.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the library basement, people may peruse donated cookbooks available for trade.
The library is accepting donated, good condition cookbooks through Friday Oct. 14. Donors will receive a Book Buck for each book donated.
The free event is first-come, first-served. For more information, call the library at 660-582-5281.
Rose Theatre opens auditions for new play
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Rose Theatre announces auditions for its newest play, “Alibis.”
The play is a comedy-mystery featuring five adult women actors and four men. Roles included in this play are a butler, a playboy, a nun, a detective, a maid, social butterfly, dotty chemist, aristocrat and a stranger.
Auditions will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 and at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24. The play is scheduled to premiere the first week of December as a dessert theatre, according to the news release.
For more information, reach out to the director, Nina Dewhirst, at 660-582-8916.
Mosaic to host flu clinics
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville plans to host several drive-up flu clinics at the entrance of Mosaic Specialty Care – West.
According to a news release, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone age 6 months and older get a flu vaccine before the end of October for the best protection. Mosaic Specialty Care – West is located on the south wing ground floor.
Clinic dates are as follows: Thursday, Oct. 13, 5 – 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 15, 8 – 11 a.m.; Saturday, Oct. 29, 8 – 11 a.m.
To schedule an appointment, call Mosaic at 660-562-2525.
Historical society to look at local Benedictines in 1880
MARYVILLE, Mo. — At 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, the Nodaway County Historical Society will host a program about the Nodaway County men and women in Conception.
Filled with both a missionary spirit and an independent one as well, these men and women spread monastic life throughout the United States. Join historian Brother Thomas from Conception Abbey for a study of the names of the monks and nuns who lived there in the 1880s.
This program is free and open to the public at the Nodaway County Historical Society Museum located at 110 N. Walnut St. in Maryville.