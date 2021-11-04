Knights to honor longtime members
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Knights of Columbus Council No. 1339 will be recognizing 14 of its members for 50-plus years of service during evening Mass at 5 p.m. on Nov. 6 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.
The Knights congratulate the following members for their service to the Knights, the parish and the community: Hubert Seipel, 72 years; Alfred F. Wilmes, 69 years; Lawrence J. Schieber, 66 years; Robert J. Barmann, 65 years; Raymond L. Schieber, 63 years; Richard T. Pope, 61 years; Rev. Charles Tobin, 61 years; Harry Schieber, 59 years; Gerald A. Wilmes, 56 years; Norbert B. Schmitz, 55 years; Paul E. Stiens, 54 years; W. R. O’Riley, 54 years; Gary S. Sherlock, 51 years; and John A. Lager, 50 years.
American Legion breakfast set for Nov. 7
MARYVILLE, Mo. — American Legion Post 100 will host a breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Nov. 7 at American Legion Post No. 100 located at 1104 E. Fifth St.
The breakfast will consist of pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, hash browns, orange juice, coffee and milk.
The cost for breakfast is $8 for adults and $5 for children age 6 and younger. Proceeds will be used to support a variety of veteran programs.