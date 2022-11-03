Downtown Maryville announces Turkey Trot
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Downtown Maryville plans to host its first Turkey Trot Walk/Run at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, at the corner of Fourth and Buchanan streets.
The entry fee for people ages 13 and older is $30 and for people ages 12 and younger it’s $20 until Monday, Nov. 14. Participants will receive a complimentary T-shirt. The first 50 participants will also receive a turkey hat to celebrate the holiday.
Participants not interested in receiving a T-shirt or hat may register for $15 at any time.
The trot route will take participants west on Fourth Street to the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Northwest Missouri State University, where the route turns north to 16th Street and then back through campus to downtown. The event will not be timed and is a fun activity to celebrate gathering with family and friends in the community to have a feel-good start to the day.
To register, visit downtownmaryvillemo.com/tickets.
For more information, contact Downtown Maryville Executive Director DeAnn Davison at ddavison@maryville.org.
American Legion offers oratorical scholarships
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The American Legion Oratorical Commission recently announced its annual oratorical contest, a scholarship opportunity for high school students in grades 9-12 in Missouri.
According to a news release, the purpose of the contest is to develop students’ knowledge and appreciation of the United States Constitution; develop an ability to think and speak clearly and critically; develop an acceptance of the duties and responsibilities of American citizenship and develop an awareness of the rights and privileges of American citizenship.
Nationally, more than $3 million is awarded each year by the Legion’s oratorical contests.
For more information about participating and enrolling in this scholarship program, visit missourilegion.org/oratorical or contact a school counselor.
United Electric to discount kilowatt charge of four cents
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The United Electric Cooperative Board of Directors has approved a kilowatt discount of four cents to its membership, thanks to the success of United Services, a subsidiary of United Electric, and co-op members conserving energy when asked to do so.
This discount is a one-time discount for November kilowatt usage, according to a news release. The discount will be reflected on December billing statements. This will equate to approximately $500,000 in discounts. Since 2017, United Electric Cooperative has returned approximately $9.4 million to its membership in the form of capital credits, rebates and rate discounts, the release noted.
United Fiber expands service into St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — United Fiber has announced it will expand its fiber network to an additional 36,000 homes and businesses in the St. Joseph area.
United Fiber is based in Savannah, but also has offices in Maryville, Smithville, Cameron and Excelsior Springs.
“United Fiber was born in northwest Missouri to serve northwest Missouri communities,” United CEO Jim Bagley said in a statement. “Our employees live in the communities we serve and provide a local presence that our customers deserve. We will continue to provide that local service for the residents of St. Joseph and all other United Fiber customers for many years to come.”
The company plans an investment that will exceed more than $50 million by the time it is completed. A new office that will employ approximately 10 people is planned to open at 507 N. 36th St., according to a news release.
“Broadband in Saint Joseph can be a challenge, and we look forward to giving our community more options,” Abe Forney, director of St. Joseph Public Works and Transportation, said in a statement.