Barnard native to direct Canto Chorale Choir
CONCEPTION, Mo. — The Canto Chorale Choir, directed by Barnard native Darrell Willson, will perform the Christmas cantata “Night of the Father’s Love” this Christmas season.
The Canto Chorale is a group of 40 adult vocalists and musicians who have performed during the Christmas and Easter seasons for more than 20 years, according to an email.
This year, the group will perform twice, once in Platte City and once at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, at Conception Abbey, 37174 State Route VV in Conception. The performance is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the First Baptist Church in Platte City, 17385 State Highway 371.
The Source to hold annual Baby Christmas Sale
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Source Medical Clinic plans to hold its annual Baby Christmas Sale on Thursday, Dec. 1.
From noon to 6 p.m., interested buyers can fill a bag of baby clothes for only $1. Other items for sale include: baby clothes, maternity clothes, baby toys, strollers, car seats and more.
The Source is located at 2613 S. Main St. For more information, call or text 660-254-3399.
Library to kick off Children’s Business Fair program
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library has scheduled an informational meeting regarding the Children’s Business Fair program set for March.
The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.
According to an email, the meeting is an opportunity for youths age 8 through high school to create a business, plan marketing and participate in a one-day marketplace open to the public.
Entrepreneurs may sell their product or service and compete for awards and cash prizes.
For more information, contact the library at 660-582-5281.
Missouri Quilt Museum offers Christmas displays
HAMILTON, Mo. — The annual Christmas Creche Exhibit at the Missouri Quilt Museum in Hamilton is now on display.
“This year we have over 350 Nativity sets on display,” Museum Curator Dakota Redford, said in a statement. “This is one of the largest displays in the Midwest, and we are happy to be able to make it available to the public.”
The Missouri Quilt Museum is located at 300 East Bird St. in Hamilton, Missouri. The museum is housed in the 102-year-old historic Hamilton High School Building. Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. There is an admission charge.
Chamber announces Shop Merryville winners
MARYVILLE, Mo. —The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its Shop Merryville Christmas prizes.
The following are the Nov. 21 ticket winners: 10004, 12400, 12412, 19494, 25578, 28672, 31916, 23982, 33350, 12399, 12404, 14929, 25565, 26363, 30673, 32890, 33301, 33375.
According to a chamber email, winners should bring their winning ticket to the chamber office, 408 N. Market St., during business hours to claim their prize.
