Christmas Craft Fair set for Nov. 20
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Parks and Recreation will host its ninth annual Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 20 in the community center.
More than 70 vendors and crafters will be present, featuring jewelry, Christmas ornaments, décor and more.
There will also be a free Letters to Santa station for kids.
Admission is $1.
MU Extension offers farm tax workshops
MARYVILLE, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension has announced it will offer free workshops to help farmers and ranchers with tax-related issues on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.
The workshops will be held from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m. on both nights.
Participants may attend online via Zoom or in person. On Dec. 1, there will be in-person sites in Rock Port and Albany.
Both workshops will cover the same topics, including farm asset depreciation, crop insurance payments, livestock sales, individual and state issues, farm asset sales and more.
The workshops will focus on new tax issues that are related to COVID-19, wind, solar and carbon, said Randa Doty, agricultural business specialist.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/mutaxworkshop.
For more information, contact Doty at 660-582-8101.
Nodaway Chorale to perform at Christmas Parade
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway Chorale has announced it will perform during the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization’s Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 3.
Starting at 5:40 p.m. the group will perform choral music in front of the Nodaway County Courthouse. The parade begins at 6 p.m.
Farm-City Banquet to be held in 2022
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Created as a way for chamber members and guests to celebrate the agricultural community, the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce’s 60th annual Farm-City Banquet will be moved from November to February.
This change will keep the event from interfering with harvest season. The banquet will be held on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Northwest Missouri State University’s Agricultural Learning Center at R.T. Wright Farm.