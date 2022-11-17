Santa for seniors program open through Dec. 19
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Home Instead Senior Care is partnering with the Sears Hometown Store in Maryville for its Be a Santa to a Senior program again this year.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Unlimited access to our website and E-Editions
✓ Daily news delivered to your inbox
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Annual
|$29.00
|for 365 days
|One Month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Free access for current print subscribers
Santa for seniors program open through Dec. 19
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Home Instead Senior Care is partnering with the Sears Hometown Store in Maryville for its Be a Santa to a Senior program again this year.
Ornaments listing Christmas wishes of local seniors are hung on a Christmas tree at the Sears Hometown Store, 1315 S. Main St., Suite A.
Anyone is welcome to pick up an ornament, purchase items on the senior’s wish list, and return the presents — not wrapped — and ornament back to the store for collection.
Items will be collected through Dec. 19.
Downtown Maryville seeks parade entries
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Downtown Maryville announced Tuesday that it is still seeking entries for the annual Maryville Christmas Parade scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.
This year’s parade route will start at Franklin Park on North Main Street and travel south where it will end at the Downtown Pocket Park located at Third and Main streets. Businesses, organizations and groups are invited to participate in the parade. According to a news release, participation is free and groups may sign up online at downtownmaryvillemo.com, or by contacting DeAnn Davison, Downtown Maryville executive director, at ddavison@maryville.org.
As in past years, children will be able to visit with Santa Claus at the shelter house.
Library to host dinosaur event for children
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library will host a dinosaur event for children pre-kindergarten through sixth grade, from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 in the library basement.
According to a flyer, the event, led by Northwest Missouri State University geoscience professor John Pope, will feature real bones, rocks and minerals.
No registration is required. For more information, contact the library at 660-582-5281.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.