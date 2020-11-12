Maryville License Bureau moves to new location
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville License Bureau has officially moved to its new location in the North Side Mall.
The office opened Tuesday morning at its new location 115 E. Fourth St. Suite No. 1. The office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, on the last four weekdays of each month, the office will stay open until 6 p.m.
“We are excited about the opportunity to provide the necessary space for our customers to be comfortable and socially distance during these difficult times,” said Lily White, Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce executive director. “Our License Bureau staff works hard to serve our community and the staff and community deserve a professional accommodating space to help everyone.”
White explained that the move is in response to the need for additional space to spread out patrons when social distancing is necessary, but also better serve the community.
Nodaway County Commission to open third round of CARES Act grants
MARYVILLE Mo. — The Nodaway County Commission has agreed to open the Small Business Grant process for a third round.
Grants are open to any small business that has not yet applied for the CARES funds.
The closing date for the small business grant applications is set for Nov. 25. Applications may be picked up at the office of the Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer or may be found online at bit.ly/NodCoSmallBusinessGrant.
United Methodist Church to sponsor blood drive
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Community Blood Center has announced a Chiefs Blood Drive set for Tuesday, Nov. 24
All presenting donors will receive a limited edition Chiefs T-shirt.
While walk-ins are welcome if capacity permits, an appointment is preferred. Donors may schedule an appointment from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24 by visiting savealifenow.org/group and entering the code: BL.
For more information contact Evie Church at 660-582-2671 or email her at echurch39@gmail.com.
Agriculture scholarship applications now available
The Missouri State Fair and Youth in Agriculture Committee are now accepting applications for 40 Youth in Agriculture scholarships amounting to $68,500 from Missouri high school seniors graduating in 2021. The application form can be found on the State Fair website.
Applicants must submit an original copy of their application postmarked by Feb. 1, 2021.
Applicants must be high school seniors and active members of Missouri 4-H or FFA and have participated at least once as a 4-H or FFA exhibitor at the Missouri State Fair.
For more information about other requirements visit mostatefair.com.