City extends yard waste burning period
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville has extended the period for burning yard waste until Sunday, Nov. 27, according to a news release.
By city ordinance, three periods per year allow for the burning of yard waste. Those periods are from dawn to dusk: April 1-14, July 17-31, and Oct. 24 to Nov. 6.
Materials permitted to be burned include leaves, small twigs and grass clippings. For more information call City Hall 660-562-8001.
Humane society offers holiday specials
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The New Nodaway Humane Society has kicked off its Home for the Holidays program offering half-price adoptions through the end of December.
According to a flyer, the event is sponsored by Blue Buffalo and the Helen Woodward Animal Center.
Dogs are priced at $50, cats at $30 and kittens at $40. The special excludes puppies under 6 months and high-profile pets. The adoption fee includes spaying/neutering, vaccinations, microchipping and more.
For more information visit the shelter online at newnodawahumanesociety.org, or in person at 829 S. Depot St.
State offers grants to law enforcement, fire service and EMS agencies
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Public Safety on Monday announced the availability of up to $20,000 in grant funding opportunities for local law enforcement, fire service and EMS agencies. The department encouraged interested agencies to act swiftly as the deadline to apply for the grants is Dec. 5, 2022. A total of $30 million in grant funding is available, $10 million for each public safety discipline.
According to a news release, the three discipline areas eligible for grants are: Peace Officer Grant, $10 million in total grant funding; Fire Protection Grant, $10 million in total grant funding; and Emergency Medical Service Providers Grant, $10 million in total grant funding.
The grants are paid for through the state’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Applications will only be accepted through the Missouri Department of Public Safety online WebGrants System at dpsgrants.dps.mo.gov/index.do.
Grant recipients will be notified of their awards in December 2022. Grant funds must be expended by April 30, 2023.
North Central receives $50K from Patterson Family Foundation
SAVANNAH, Mo. — The Patterson Family Foundation, a foundation supporting the legacy of Neal and Jeanne Patterson, recently announced a donation of $50,000 for the North Central Missouri College Campus in Savannah, Missouri, earmarked for expanded rural education opportunities in health care fields to include: radiologic technology, surgical technology, sonography and nursing.
“It is with great respect that I extend our appreciation to the Patterson Family Foundation for the support and investment of phase II development of the new NCMC campus in Savannah, Missouri,” NCMC Foundation Executive Director Alicia Endicott said in a statement. “The fully funded phase I of the Savannah campus is nearing completion, and phase II is on track to be completed in fall 2023. This generous investment gets us one step closer to our fundraising goals.”