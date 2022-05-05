HHW collection scheduled for Saturday, May 14
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Site will be accepting household hazardous waste from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 14, at the Nodaway County Maintenance Barn, 1516 E. Halsey St. in Maryville.
Drop-off is free for residents of Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties only. An ID is required.
HHW includes bleach; ammonia; household cleaners; fertilizers; pesticides; brake fluid; transmission fluid; household waxes; Ni-Cad, lithium and lead acid batteries; compact fluorescent light bulbs; florescent tubes; antifreeze; oil-based paint and varnish. No latex paint or commercial/business waste can be accepted. Keep materials in their original container. Do not mix household hazardous wastes together. Directions provided upon request.
For more information, contact Robin Davidson at 660-582-5121 or email robin@nwmorcog.org.
North Central graduation set for Saturday, office hours to change
TRENTON, Mo. — North Central Missouri College wraps up the spring semester this week with commencement on Saturday, May 7 at 9 a.m. for non-nursing graduates and 1 p.m. for nursing graduates at the Ketcham Community Center.
The NCMC summer intersession begins on Monday, May 9 and the summer session will begin on June 6.
The college’s summer hours begin Monday, May 9 and will continue through August.
Public office hours will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The Tutoring Center hours will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Ketcham Community Center will be open Monday-Friday 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
McShine & Show set for second Fridays
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The McShine & Show is open to the public to bring their vehicles to show on the second Friday of the month from May through September in the McDonald's parking lot.
Shows will start at 5:30 p.m. and continue until the last car leaves the lot.