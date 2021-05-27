Radio-A-Thon happening today to benefit Camp Quality
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Today, the Gregg Lynn Radio Show and JoeTown 107.5 will hold the 17th annual Radio-A-Thon to benefit Camp Quality Northwest Missouri.
The camp offers a summer camp experience for youths with cancer, and operates solely on community donations, according to a news release.
Morning personality Gregg Lynn has hosted the annual Radio-A-Thon since its inception in 2005. It raised $10,700 in the first 12 hours and $300,000 in its history.
Lynn will be broadcasting live from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Sav-On Furniture Mart in St. Joseph. It will be broadcast live at 107.5 FM, on the JoeTown App or online at joetown1075.com. To call-in a pledge, dial 816-232-CAMP. Donations also will be accepted online at www.joetown1075.com.
Memory Rider’s Cafe to meet May 28
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Life Care Hospice and the Alzheimer’s Association will host a Memory Rider’s Cafe on the fourth Friday of each month, starting May 28.
The meetings will be held from 10 to 11:15 a.m. in the church gathering space, 102 N. Main St. It is open to the public and come and go. No reservations are necessary.
According to the meeting flyer, the event’s goal is to provide a safe and comfortable, engaging environment where people with memory loss and their care partners can laugh, learn and remain socially engaged with others traveling the same journey.
For more information, call 816-676-8706.
Public viewing set for ‘Tortured for Christ’
MARYVILLE, Mo. — A public viewing of the 2018 film “Tortured for Christ,” is set for 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 6 at The Hangar, 1602 S. Main St.
The cinematic retelling of the Voice of the Martyrs’ founder Pastor Richard Wurmbrand, who spent 14 years in a communist Romanian prison for speaking out against atheism. The film lasts an hour and 12 minutes.
Humane Society to hold rabies vaccine clinic
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The New Nodaway Humane Society plans to hold a free spay and neuter event and rabies vaccine clinic for Nodaway County pets.
According to event flyers, the society doesn’t yet know where the event will be held, but it is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 12. Follow them on social media for updates. There is a limit of one voucher per household, while supplies last.
Pet owners must show proof of Nodaway County residency. For a dog living in Maryville city limits, a dog tag is required. They will be available for purchase at the event.
The vaccine clinic costs are available by contacting the humane society at 660-562-3333.