Maryville License Bureau to adjust hours
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville License Bureau will begin closing at 4:30 p.m. on weekdays beginning June 1, according to a news release from the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber operates the license bureau, located at 115 E. 4th St., Suites 1 and 3.
Chamber and afterschool program selected for grant
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce has been selected as a recipient of a 2023 Building Business/Community Partnership for Afterschool Success Grant in the amount of $4,000, the chamber announced in a news release.
The grant is funded by the Missouri Afterschool Network in partnership with the Missouri Chamber Foundation and the Missouri Math and Science Coalition.
Chamber Executive Director Becky Albrecht and Maryville R-II Afterschool Program Coordinator Lori Tally collaborated on the application which demonstrated creativity for quality entrepreneurship, career exploration and STEM/workforce-ready opportunities, the release noted.
Funding will support a comprehensive project-based learning experience for the Growing Opportunities afterschool program at Eugene Field Elementary School. Students will also participate in the Missouri Afterschool Network’s Entrepreneurship Pitch Challenge.
Northwest Showdown set for Saturday
BARNARD, Mo. — The Northwest Showdown Truck and Tractor Pull is scheduled to kick off with car show registration at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 27 at the Dakota Bronc Sisk Arena on State Route A.
The NWMTPA-sanctioned pull starts at 6 p.m.
All day admission cost is $15. Children age 10 and younger enter free.
