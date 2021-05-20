St. Gregory’s rummage sale set for May 27-28
MARYVILLE, Mo. — St. Gregory Barbarigo School plans to host its annual rummage sale from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 27 and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 28 in the school gym.
Items available will sell for $5 per bag, and bags will be provided. Items for sale include, but are not limited to: furniture, clothing, toys, books, DVDs, décor and housewares.
According to a news release, the sale raises funds for the school Parent Teacher Organization, which helps purchase a variety of educational tools such as computers, software, textbooks, supplemental materials and playground equipment. For more information, contact Amy Gastler at 660-582-2462.
Bolder Industries, waste district to host tire round-up
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Bolder Industries Maryville and Northwest Missouri Solid Waste Management District have joined to host a Waste Tire Round-Up for Maryville residents.
The event will take place, rain or shine, from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, June 16 at 600 Wilson Industrial Rd. in Maryville. According to a news release, identification is required at the check-in point. No fees will be charged for people to drop off tires. Tires that will be accepted include: passenger, truck and semi. Tires must be off the rim. There is a 10 tire limit per person. Tractor/AG tires, racing slicks and tubed tires will not be accepted.
For more information, contact Robin Davidson at 660-582-5121 ext. 4 or by email at robin@nwmorcog.org.
More than a third of Nodaway County has begun vaccination
MARYVILLE, Mo. — More than 34 percent of Nodaway County residents have initiated a vaccine regimen, according to the state’s online vaccination dashboard at covidvaccine.mo.gov/data.
While 34.8 percent have received at least a first dose, as of Tuesday, 31.4 percent have completed their vaccine regimen.
As of Monday, the most recent public data available at the time of publication, the health department has reported 2,317 confirmed cases and 382 probable cases, for a total of 2,699. Of those, 2,669 have been released from isolation. There are seven active cases. None are currently hospitalized, and 170 have been hospitalized overall. Twenty-three have died.