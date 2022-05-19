Band Boosters Crunch for a Cause fundraiser tonight
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Band Boosters and Taco John’s will hold a Crunch for a Cause fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. tonight, May 19, at Taco John’s in Maryville.
The Band Boosters will receive 50 percent of all proceeds when patrons say they are supporting the Band Boosters or when a Crunch for a Cause flyer is shown digitally or physically.
To access the digital flyer, visit the Facebook event page at bit.ly/Crunch4Cause.
Concert in the park set for Saturday
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Parks and Recreation will host Petty Thieves and Silver Bullet at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, at Donaldson Westside Park to kick off its Concerts in the Park series.
Petty Thieves is a Tom Petty tribute band and Silver Bullet is a Bob Seger tribute band, both from the Kansas City area.
The event, sponsored by Tri-State Ford Lincoln, will also feature various food and drink vendors.
Library opens survey on adult programming
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library has just opened a communitywide survey regarding adult programming needs.
According to a news release, the survey is designed to inform library staff about which program offerings may most effectively meet local needs and demand.
Only seven questions, the survey is brief, but Library Director Stephanie Patterson hopes respondents will be candid and specific about what library events would draw interest, as well as which ones would not.
“There are plenty of options to occupy our patrons’ time, so we are asking our local adult population to be really forthright about identifying programs and services that would meet their immediate needs for lifelong learning and reading,” Patterson said. “Before we launch a new series of adult programming this year, our goal here is to learn which topics and activities are near and dear to our area residents, and what times of the week they’d be most likely to participate in a library-led event.”
The survey runs through May and early June. It may be taken at the library or by visiting the library website at maryvillepubliclibrary.lib.mo.us.
Historical society to host Burns House tours, tea
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Historical Society has invited the public to tour the Caleb Burns House and enjoy an afternoon tea at the Nodaway County Historical Society Museum from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, May 22. Constructed around 1846, the home is listed the National Register of Historic Places and located across the street from the main museum building.
Attendees can see the historic working man’s house museum and view the newly renovated child’s bedroom and updated displays featuring Nodaway County artifacts.
The main museum building and Hickory Grove School House also will be open for tours. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.