Informational packing plant meetings scheduled
DES MOINES, Iowa — Legacy Beef Co-op announced last week a new packing plant investment opportunity that would give family farm beef producers in Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and South Dakota access to a larger portion of the retail beef dollar.
According to a news release, Legacy Beef Co-op is affiliated with Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company, a 2,000-head-per-day plant to be built east of Omaha-Council Bluffs. Legacy Beef Co-op members will share in the processing plant’s profitability. In addition, members would become suppliers to the Cattlemen’s Heritage facility and enjoy pricing options typically available only to large corporate feedlots.
“This is a forward-thinking way for cattlemen to better control their destiny,” said Joe Kerns, president of PFPAg, which is consulting with Legacy Beef Co-op. “The cattlemen’s share of the retail beef dollar has dropped from 63% to 37% since 2014. Participating in Legacy Beef Co-op allows a cattleman a new way toward sustainable income.”
Legacy Beef Co-op is hosting a series of informational meetings for beef producers. Upcoming meetings include:
Wednesday, May 24 meetings
- Rock Port – Velma Houts Fair Building – 10 a.m.
- Clarinda, Iowa – Lied Public Library – 1:30 p.m.
- Red Oak, Iowa – Library – 4 p.m.
Mosaic to hold blood drive on May 24
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville plans to hold a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24 in the Franciscan Room.