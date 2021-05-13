Second Harvest cancels June mobile food drops
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Second Harvest Community Food Bank, St. Joseph, has canceled two mobile food distribution dates in Nodaway County.
According to an email from the organization, the following distribution events will not be held: June 24 – Maryville; June 24 – Skidmore.
A social media post from Second Harvest noted the reason for the cancellations as an internal inventory audit.
Several other distribution events throughout northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas were canceled including: June 23 – Chillicothe; June 23 – St. Joseph; June 24 – Pattonsburg; June 25 – Elwood, Kansas; June 25 – Leavenworth, Kansas; June 28 – Reserve, Kansas; June 28 – Effingham, Kansas.
Spring blood drive set for May 24, 25
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The First United Methodist Church is sponsoring a spring blood drive on Monday, May 24 and Tuesday, May 25 in the First Baptist Church gymnasium, 121 E. Jenkins St.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, donors may walk in or sign up for appointments to give blood.
According to a Community Blood Center flyer, donors may book an appointment online at savealifenow.org/group and using group code: BL.
For more information, contact Evie Church at 660-582-2671 or by email at echurch39@gmail.com.
Health Department and hospital hold final vaccination event
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Health Department and Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville held their final mass vaccination event on Wednesday.
In a Facebook post, the health department thanked the hospital and Northwest Missouri State University, which hosted the mass vaccination events at the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse. Wednesday’s was the final such event, held for second doses.
The post also reminded residents that the vaccine is “just one tool in the toolbox.”
“It is still important to wash your hands frequently, social distance and wear a mask when social distancing isn’t possible,” the post said. “If you haven’t gotten your vaccine yet, it’s not too late. Check with your local pharmacies and continue to watch social media for more opportunities through Mosaic or the Nodaway County Health Department.”
As of Tuesday, the most recent data available, 34.1 percent of Nodaway County residents had initiated a vaccine regimen. That number will not rise significantly due to the final mass vaccination event held Wednesday, which was for second doses.
As of May 10, the most recent public data available at the time of publication, the health department has reported 2,315 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 382 probable cases, for a total of 2,697. Of those, 2,666 have been released from isolation. There are 8 active cases. None are currently hospitalized, and 170 have been hospitalized overall. Twenty-three have died.