Pro-choice rally set for Saturday in Maryville
MARYVILLE, Mo. — On Saturday, May 14, from noon to 1 p.m., pro-choice advocates will gather at the courthouse on the square in Maryville for a rally.
The protesters will gather from locations all over the state to voice their support for reproductive rights and bodily autonomy and stand with rural Missourians. The rally has been organized by the Jessica Piper for Missouri campaign in light of the pending reversal of Roe v. Wade, a press release from Piper’s campaign said.
Attending the rally will be multiple politicians from Missouri including Rep. Sarah Unsicker, D-Shrewsbury; Piper, Henry Martin, candidate for U.S. representative; as well as numerous local advocates, the press release stated.
The intent of the demonstration is to show legislators that rural areas care about issues of reproductive rights, and that they are unwilling to stand idly by as lawmakers ban life-saving medical care for thousands of Missourians.
Leadership Maryville to fundraise for humane society sign
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Leadership Maryville Class 35 is asking for fundraising support to purchase an outdoor sign for the New Nodaway Humane Society.
Local Eagle Scout Dylan Taylor presented a sign construction bid for $1,800 to Leadership Maryville and the humane society. Leadership Maryville has already held one fundraiser with Paws at The Pub, which raised $306.
The organization will hold an additional fundraiser to raise the remaining $1,494.
The fundraiser will last from 5-8 p.m. on May 23 at the Maryville Pizza Ranch.
Those who cannot attend the fundraiser but would like to support NNHS may donate at newnodawayhumanesociety.org/NewSign.
Planet Fitness offers free summer workouts to teens
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Planet Fitness will allow high school students ages 14-19 to work out for free from May 16 - Aug. 31 at any of its locations as part of the nationwide High School Summer Pass initiative, formerly known as Teen Summer Challenge.
“(Planet Fitness’) study found that nearly all (92 percent) high school students agreed that when they are regularly physically active, they feel much better mentally,” said Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer at Planet Fitness, in a press release. “Fitness is about feeling good, too, and our hope is that High School Summer Pass empowers teens to create life-long workout habits to help them succeed in every aspect of their lives.”
All who sign up starting May 16 are automatically entered into The Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Sweepstakes, which will award one $500 scholarship in each state (and the District of Columbia) and one grand prize $5,000 scholarship at the end of the summer. Scholarships may be used for academic or athletic activities or programs.
For more information, visit planetfitness.com/summerpass/preregistration.
Albrecht-Kemper to hold annual gala, auction
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art will present its 44th annual Pot of Gold Arts Gala and Auction from 5-9 p.m. on May 14.
This year’s theme is “Rolling out the Red Carpet.” The event will feature a gourmet dinner crafted by chef Ralph Filipelli at Luna’s Fine Dining, movie-inspired specialty cocktails, exclusive tastings at the VIP After Party in the authentic Speakeasy, games of chance, photo experiences, a silent and live auction and more.
Silent and live auction items include goods and services from Room 108, Colony House, KQ2 TV and Joe Town Fun & Cool Crest; private tastings from MGP; a jewelry raffle from Kristen’s Coin & Jewelry; an exclusive Tony Gonzalez photograph, courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs; original artwork from ceramicist David Harris, digital artist Carolyn Anderson and painter Nora Othic; and experiences, such as tickets and a parking pass to the Kansas City Royals, a private airplane flight over St. Joseph, wine and cupcake pairings from Weston Wine Company and season tickets to Missouri Western Athletics events.
Additionally, an online auction, hosted through KC Auction & Appraisal Company, will be open to bids May 10-24.
All proceeds from the event directly support the museum’s educational programs, which serve over 1,500 students per year, 12 exhibitions with 11,000 visitors, and the general operating budget. AKMA is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
This event is open to the general public and tickets are available at albrecht-kemper.org/POG/ or by calling the AKMA front desk at 816-233-7003.