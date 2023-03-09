Maryville R-II to host reception to honor Parman
MARYVILLE, Mo. — A reception will be held March 15 to recognize Kenna Parman and the many years of service she has provided to the Maryville R-II School District.
The public is invited to the cake and punch reception scheduled from 4 to 5:30 p.m., just before her final board of education meeting.
“Kenna worked with so many people in our community over the years, and we want to invite anyone out (there) to wish her well,” said R-II Superintendent Logan Lightfoot.
36th annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade set for Friday, March 17
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The 36th annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade will traverse 78 feet this year at approximately 5:17 p.m. on Friday, March 17 starting at the corner of Third and Market streets in front of Burny’s Sports Bar & Upper Deck.
According to a news release, the free parade is organized by local volunteers in the parade committee and sponsored by Burny’s Sports Bar. The event is open to anyone who wishes to enter and show of their Irish spirit. There are no entry fees or prizes.
This year’s grand marshal is Maryville Middle School principal Kevin Pitts, who is planning to retire at the end of the year.
The annual parade queen contest is set for Wednesday, March 15. The contest is free to enter for anyone age 21 and older. The queen will receive prizes and ride in the parade.
For more information or to register your parade entry, contact the bar at 660-562-9901, 816-390-0994, or by email at duncanla@hotmail.com.
Regional council sponsoring an e-waste, white goods collection
CONCEPTION JCT., Mo. — On Saturday, March 18, the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments is sponsoring an e-waste and white goods collection at the Jefferson C-123 School District, and in the cities of Stanberry and King City.
E-waste and white goods include: computers, cellphones, refrigerators, cooking stoves, small appliances, washers, dryers, air conditioners, water heaters and dishwashers. No televisions, monitors or printers will be accepted.
Residents of Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties are invited to participate. Identification is required. There will be no fee to drop off items; it is free for residents only. No commercial or business waste will be accepted.
Drop-off locations include: Jefferson C-123 School District, 37614 U.S. Highway 136, Conception Junction, in the parking lot from noon to 1:30 p.m.; at Stanberry City Dump from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at 401 W. Poplar St.; and at the King City Barn from 8 to 9:30 a.m. located at 101 N. First St.
Community blood drive set for March 20, 21
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Community Blood Center will hold a blood drive on Monday, March 20 and Tuesday, March 21 at the First Baptist Church gymnasium, 121 E. Jenkins St. in Maryville.
Monday’s drive is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday’s appointments are available from 1 to 7 p.m.
Donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group using the group code: BL.
For more information, contact Betty Tinker at 816-351-9308.
