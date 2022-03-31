Castillo to retire, reception set for April 7
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Longtime municipal court administrator Patricia Castillo plans to retire on April 7, after almost 32 years of service to the city of Maryville.
According to a news release, Castillo has served as the municipal court clerk since 1990 and was promoted to administrator in 1997.
Castillo was born and raised in Maryville. She and her husband Kris will have been married 45 years in May and have two children, Ryan and Devin.
“It has been an honor to work with everyone at the city of Maryville, but especially with my ‘court family’ John Baker, Patrick McLaughlin, Tiny Meyer (we miss you), Taryn Henry and David Baird,” Castillo said in a statement. “I feel very fortunate to have had so many great years.”
A retirement reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, at the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility. The city invites all family, friends, coworkers and well-wishers to attend.
Retired school employees to meet Thursday, April 7
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Association of Retired School Employees plans to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 E. First St.
According to a flyer, the meeting will start with greetings and snacks, then proceed to a program presented by grant recipients South Nodaway Superintendent Dustin Skoglund, North Nodaway Superintendent Chris Turpin and Jefferson Superintendent Tim Jermain.
NCARSE is affiliated with the Missouri Retired Teachers Association. Meetings are held on the first Thursday of the month March through June and September through December. The group invites all retired school employees to attend.
Legion dinner to raise funds for Ukraine refugees
MARYVILLE, Mo. — American Legion Post 100 plans to host a fish and chicken dinner to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees.
The dinner will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, at the Post, 1104 E. Fifth St.
The cost of dinner is $13 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12 years old. Carryout orders will be available.
Humane society to host golf tournament fundraiser
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The New Nodaway Humane Society will hold its third annual Pars Fore Paws golf tournament to benefit the shelter at 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Maryville Country Club on Saturday, April 23.
The tournament is a 4-person scramble and is open to all, regardless of country club membership.
Team registration is $240. It includes green fees, a cart, a goodie bag and hole and flighted prizes. Mulligans will be available for purchase. The entry/payment deadline is April 16. There is a 24-team maximum.
There are also three levels of sponsorship. Eagle sponsors will have their logo displayed large at check-in, a tee box sign and team registration for $600. Bird sponsors will have their logo displayed small at check-in, a tee box sign and team registration for $400. Hole sponsors will have a tee box sign for $100.
Prize donations, such as gift cards, hats, pens and big-ticket items will be accepted.
To register, volunteer, or sponsor, visit newnodawayhumanesociety.org/golf.
Payment may be sent to the humane society at 829 S. Depot St. in Maryville. Cash, check or credit card is accepted. Payments are due April 16.
For more information, email weswillrock@gmail.com or message the humane society on Facebook.
Deadline approaches for GRM Networks grant
PRINCETON, Mo. — The deadline to apply for the GRM Networks Community Improvement Grant Program is May 1.
According to a news release, applications may be downloaded by visiting grm.net/about-us/grants. Grant amounts vary, with a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $1,500 awarded to successful applicants.
Since 1999, GRM Networks has awarded grants to community organizations in its service region, including eastern Nodaway County.
United Fiber expanding network to Grant City
GRANT CITY, Mo. — United Fiber has begun expansion of its fiber internet network system into Grant City.
According to a news release, crews began construction in January and, weather permitting, will complete the project by June. The expansion will provide the capacity for up to 10-gigabit broadband internet speeds for area residential and commercial subscribers.
United Fiber is headquartered in Savannah, with offices in Maryville, Cameron, Excelsior Springs and Smithville.