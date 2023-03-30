Regional Council closes office two days per week
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Regional Council of Governments has announced it will close its doors to the public on Mondays and Fridays.
According to a social media post, the office is closing because staff will be working remotely on Mondays. No reason was provided for the closure on Fridays.
The office will maintain regular office hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The office will close from noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch each of those days. To contact someone at the office, call 660-582-5121 for a directory. Staff email addresses may be found on its website, nwmorcog.org.
Humane society to host Dog-Gone Easter Bone Hunt
MARYVILLE, Mo. — This year’s Dog-Gone Easter Bone Hunt held by the New Nodaway Humane Society is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 2 at Sunrise Park, 1316 E. Halsey St.
According to an event flyer, registration begins at 1:30 p.m. The cost is $5 or four cans of dog food. All dogs must remain on a leash to participate. People bringing their pets should plan to bring their own Easter baskets and also to empty treats out of the plastic eggs, so they may be reused in the future.
A Summer Job Fair is set for Tuesday, April 4
MARYVILLE, Mo. — From 9 a.m. to noon, on Tuesday, April 4, people interested in finding local, part-time jobs and opportunities for the summer months can take part in a summer job fair at the Carl & Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse at Northwest Missouri State University.
According to Northwest’s website, students need not register to attend the event, but employers seeking help must register at nwmissouri.edu/career/events/Summer-Job-Fair.htm.
For community members looking to see what businesses will be at the fair, a list is available at the same website listed above.
Pars Fore Paws golf tourney set for April 22
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The New Nodaway Humane Society’s Pars Fore Paws Golf Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, April 22. According to an event flyer, the entry and payment deadline is April 17. For more information or to register, visit newnodawayhumanesociety.org/golf.
Benedictine Sisters to host Monastic Experience
CLYDE, Mo. — The Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration in Clyde will host an in-person Monastic Experience June 23-29.
“It’s a chance to experience the daily rhythm of our life where you can join us in singing the divine office, attend daily Mass, spend time in personal prayer and open your heart to God’s call by learning about discernment and prayer,” Vocation Director Sister Maria Victoria Cutaia, OSB, said in a statement.
This opportunity is for single women, age 18-40, who are considering religious life. There is no cost to attend.
For more information or to learn about upcoming Monastic Experiences, including virtual opportunities, please contact Sister Maria Victoria at vocation@benedictinesisters.org, call 660-944-2221 ext. 127, or visit BenedictineSisters.org and click on Vocations/Walk With Us.