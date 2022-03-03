Weather preparedness week to start March 7
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri will be held March 7-11.
Each day of the week will have a specific theme, including receiving weather information/having a plan on Monday, tornado safety on Tuesday, lightning safety on Wednesday, severe thunderstorm safety on Thursday and flood safety on Friday.
At 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, there will be a statewide tornado drill. In the event of actual inclement weather, the drill will not occur. There will not be a backup date.
Schools, businesses and households are encouraged to practice sheltering as if it were a real tornado. Additionally, emergency management are encouraged to sound their outdoor warning sirens as part of the drill as they have in the past. The Northwest Regional Communications Center in Maryville will be participating in the drill and sounding area sirens.
The drill should be treated as an actual tornado warning, in order to test everyone’s readiness for severe weather.
To avoid confusing the public, NOAA Weather Radio will not send out a live tornado warning. Instead, it will send out a Routine Weekly Test (RWT) message with verbiage asking people to practice sheltering.
This is different from years prior, in which the sound of an actual tornado warning was issued.
For more information about Severe Weather Preparedness Week, visit bit.ly/weatherpreparedness or ready.gov.
Mosaic, Northwest to offer nursing conference April 7
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville and Northwest Missouri State University nursing programs are partnering to host the inaugural Northwest Missouri Nursing Collaborative Conference at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, at the Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Event Center.
A press release stated the conference will last until 4:45 p.m. for student nurses and until 7 p.m. for licensed and registered nurses.
“Living and working through a pandemic has not been easy for nurses from all areas,” said Brooke McAtee, a registered nurse and the director of the nursing programs at Northwest. “The development of this conference came from our need to ensure ongoing support and collaboration with our fellow nurses and students to aid our profession with its continued growth and support.”
In addition to breakout sessions with other presenters, the conference will feature keynote speaker Tim Crowley, who has presented to Fortune 500 corporations, U.S. government agencies, small and mid-sized businesses and organizations, universities, schools and nonprofit agencies throughout the world. He will explore how grit, grace and gratitude can give people what they need to thrive during uncertain times, a news release mentioned.
“The theme of our conference is grit, grace, and gratitude, all characteristics nurses have shown throughout the last few years. Our goal is to provide nurses and students with the tools to aid in self-care while offering a day that encourages us to laugh and grow together as one group,” McAtee said.
Registration is $25 for student nurses and $125 for licensed and registered nurses. The cost includes breakfast and lunch for all attendees as well as dinner for licensed and registered nurses. Registration closes Friday, April 1.
For more information and to register for the conference, visit nwnursing.wixsite.com/website.