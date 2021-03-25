Filing for Young at Heart board open until April 12
ALBANY, Mo. — Candidates interested in running for the Young at Heart Board of Directors have until April 12 to file, including for a seat open to eligible Nodaway County residents.
Young at Heart, provides aid programs to seniors in the 18-county northwest Missouri region. The organization is governed by a nine-member board of directors that allows for representation from across the region. Each board member’s term runs for three years. According to the organization’s website, the term of David Smith, who represents Nodaway County, ends this year, along with two others.
“Since 1973, Young at Heart Resources has been serving the needs of older adults in NW Missouri under the guidance of its Board of Directors,” said CEO Michael Stopka in a press release. “We are seeking dedicated individuals to continue that tradition with the ever-changing needs of our older adult population.”
Interested individuals have until April 12 to file their intent to run with Young at Heart. Candidate packets may be found on the organization’s website, yahresources.org, or emailing Janna at jleadbetter@yahresources.org, or by calling 660-240-9400. Packets must be turned in by April 12.
Residents 60 and older residing in the 18-county service area will be able to cast a ballot on May 4 at a polling site located in their county. Each county will have at least one polling site, which will be announced closer to the election date.
St. Gregory’s principal resigns, effective Friday
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Susan Martin has resigned as principal of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School.
According to Ashlie Hand, director of communications for the Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph, Martin’s contract officially ends June 30.
“An interim principal will be in place while the search for a permanent principal is underway,” she said.
Martin had been principal at the school for 15 years. No reason was provided for her departure and that’s all the information Hand shared with The Forum as of Tuesday afternoon.
Portion of Icon Road to close through June
MARYVILLE, Mo. — With construction of the Agricultural Learning Center at Northwest Missouri State University’s R.T. Wright Farm nearing completion, roadwork is beginning on a turn lane at U.S. Highway 71 and Icon Road.
According to a university news release, Northwest has contracted with MegaKC to construct the turn lane just west of the Agricultural Learning Center, and Icon Road is scheduled to close Monday, March 29, through the month of June. Signs and barricades will be placed at the location to warn motorists.
The project includes the placement of traffic lights east and west of Icon Road on Highway 71, allowing for alternating one-way traffic.
Delta Kappa Gamma to accept grant applications
The Beta Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International has announced it will accept applications from young women in the area who plan to enter the education field.
According to an email from the organization, a grant in the amount of approximately $500 will be awarded for use in the fall of 2021.
All applications must be postmarked by April 2. To request an application, contact Jayne Martin at martinjayne@hotmail.com or 28289 State Route TT, Tarkio, MO 64491.
More than 3,400 fully vaccinated in Nodaway Co.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — As of Tuesday, 5,110 Nodaway County residents have initiated a COVID-19 vaccine regimen, according to the state’s online COVID-19 dashboard.
Of those, 3,442 have been fully vaccinated, approximately 23 percent of the county.
As of March 21, the most recent public data available at the time of publication, the health department has reported 2,271 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 367 probable cases, for a total of 2,638. Of those, 2,600 have been released from isolation. One is currently hospitalized, and 168 have been hospitalized overall. Twenty-three have died.