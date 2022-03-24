Missouri Court of Appeals Western District to convene at Northwest
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, is scheduled to convene court on Monday, March 28 at Northwest Missouri State University.
According to a university news release, the arguments, which are free and open to the public, are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the J.W. Jones Student Union Ballroom.
A three-judge panel, consisting of Western District judges Douglas Thomson and Gary Witt and Supreme Court of Missouri Judge Zel Fischer, will hear oral arguments in four cases on the docket. After the oral arguments, the judges will take time to discuss the court system, explain the proceedings and take questions from the audience.
Thomson, who will preside over the proceedings, joined the Western District in 2020. Previously, he served as an associate circuit judge for Nodaway County in the Fourth Judicial Circuit for more than five years.
Witt was appointed to the Western District in 2010 after serving as an associate circuit judge in Platte County’s Sixth Judicial Circuit. Previously, he practiced law in Platte County and served in the Missouri House of Representatives.
Fischer was appointed to the Supreme Court of Missouri in 2008. He served as an associate circuit judge in Atchison County in the Fourth Judicial Circuit and practiced law in Atchison, Holt, Nodaway and Platte counties.
The court typically convenes court in Kansas City. The court hears oral arguments outside Kansas City to give individuals an opportunity to observe a part of the judicial system they normally do not see and to familiarize attendants with the court’s role in the judicial system.
County clerk’s office to open for absentee voting, public equipment test
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton has announced her office will be open Saturday, April 2 for absentee voting in the April 5 municipal election.
These ballots are available to all registered voters who need to vote absentee because of illness or because they will be absent from the polls on Election Day, according to a news release. Absentee voters should bring proper identification such as a driver’s license, non-driver’s picture ID, voter registration card or utility bill.
Anyone needing curbside assistance because of illness or disability may also request an absentee ballot and vote from their vehicle.
A public test will be held for the automated tabulating and direct recording electronic equipment at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 28 in the county clerk’s office.
For more information, call the county clerk’s office at 660-582-2251.
Library to hold book sale
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library will hold a used book sale from Wednesday, April 6, to Monday, April 11, in the library basement.
The sale will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, to Friday April 8. The $5 sack day sale is set for 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. The library is closed on Sunday. And the final day of the sale where everything is free is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 11.