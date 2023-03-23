North Star to host fundraiser event
MARYVILLE, Mo. — North Star Advocacy Center is holding its first fundraiser event on Thursday, March 30 at Rose Hill Acres Event Center, 103 S. Main St.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a cash bar. Dinner and a silent auction will begin at 6 p.m. followed by speakers and a paddle raffle. To participate bring $1 bills.
Guest speakers include: Associate Circuit Court Judge Robert Rice, North Star volunteer Maddie Arn, and a survivor of domestic violence.
Dress is business casual. All donations of $100 or more qualify for a 70 percent Missouri tax credit.
To RSVP, contact Linda Mattson at 660-562-2320 or by email at director@northstarac.org.
County clerk’s office to open for absentee voting, public equipment test
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton has announced her office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 1, for absentee voting in the April 4 municipal election.
These ballots are available to all registered voters who need to vote absentee because of illness or because they will be absent from the polls on Election Day, according to a news release. Absentee voters should bring proper identification such as a driver’s license, non-driver’s picture ID, voter registration card or utility bill.
Anyone needing curbside assistance because of illness or disability may also request an absentee ballot and vote from their vehicle.
A public test will be held for the automated tabulating and direct recording electronic equipment at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28 in the Nodaway County Administration Center, 403 N. Market St.
For more information, call the county clerk’s office at 660-582-2251.
Tickets available for Art, Rhythm & Brews
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Downtown Maryville recently announced the opening of ticket sales for the annual Art, Rhythm & Brews festival.
Set for 7-10 p.m. on Friday, May 19, the event will be held on the west side of the downtown courthouse square. VIP ticket holders may enjoy beverage samples, appetizers and music from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Downtown Pocket Park.
The event also will feature a homebrew competition for amateur brewers. The contest winner will receive a cash prize as well as be invited to have their beer placed on tap at Black Pony Brewing Co.
The event was established in 2016 by the Maryville Public Art Committee to celebrate the richness and diversity of culture and creativity in local art, according to a news release. The event also highlights area musicians, brewers and cuisine. Downtown Maryville absorbed MPAC in 2022 and began planning the event which funds the revolving collection of temporary sculptures in the downtown corridor.
If interested in participating in the event, whether in the competition or as a sponsor, contact Downtown Maryville executive director DeAnn Davison at ddavison@maryville.org or by phone at 660-562-2001 ext. 3703.
Tickets cost $25 each and VIP tickets cost $40 each. Tickets are available at downtownmaryvillemo.com/tickets.
Maryville License Office contract up for bid
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced an upcoming request for proposal of the license office in Maryville, located at 115 E. Fourth St., Suite 1.
According to a news release, bids are being accepted now and must be submitted by Tuesday, April 4.
For a list of bid opportunities and bid response instructions, please visit Missouri’s statewide electronic procurement system, MissouriBUYS, at https://missouribuys.mo.gov. Interested groups or individuals who wish to bid to operate the Maryville License Office must have an active Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN) and must submit the proposal under the legal entity name for which the FEIN was assigned. The Missouri Department of Revenue, through the Office of Administration, is posting an RFP for the Maryville License Office contract, since the current contract is close to expiring.
Interested bidders have approximately 10 business days to submit their proposal for the operation of the license office in the competitive bid process, as outlined in the RFP. A scheduled tour of the current location may be requested by emailing the procurement contact listed on MissouriBUYS.
State quilt museum receives 350 vintage quilts
HAMILTON, Mo. — The Missouri Quilt Museum recently received a donation of 350 antique and vintage quilts to add to its collection.
The quilts — from the personal collection of Lynn and Ralph Miller — came to be donated through what a news release calls “divine interventions.”
Through a casual comment to a freelance writer visiting Hamilton who mentioned it to a photographer, who then featured the museum in a national magazine, the Millers heard about the museum.
Lynn, a self-described quilt maker, antique quilt collector, student of quilt history and rescuer of antique and vintage quilts and linens, said her favorites are Redwood Quilts, Mountain Mist, Kit Quilts, Star Quilts and Red, White and Green Quilts. Many of the donated quilts utilize these patterns and styles, some even date back to pre-Civil War.
“We are thrilled to be working with the Millers to make these quilts available for public viewing,” Dakota Redford, MQM curator, said.