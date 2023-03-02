Heart and Sole features local heart event survivors
MARYVILLE, Mo. — A Heart and Sole event, sponsored by Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville and Northwest Missouri State University, saw more than 100 community members participate last weekend at the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse.
A large variety of vendors and booths offered information and screenings focused around heart health, according to an email from the hospital, including cholesterol testing and blood pressure readings.
Many people walked around the track and enjoyed yard games at the family-friendly event that featured guest speakers: Carol Tjeerdsma, Mark Thomsen, Steven Claxton and Mandi Haile, who shared their personal heart health journeys and history to help educate others on general awareness.
Nodaway County Auction set for March 18
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The annual D.A.R.E. Auction is scheduled for Saturday, March 18 at the Maryville Community Center.
According to a social media post, the D.A.R.E. Board is united and committed to promoting its program to support students throughout the county.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the auction and dinner fundraiser. The all-you-can-eat meal will consist of pulled pork provided by 102 BBQ, KFC coleslaw, cheesy potatoes and dessert. Cost for adults is $10; students is $5. Children age 5 and younger are free.
Silent and live auction items include local gift cards, including Carpet Plus Bargain Barn, Black Pony Brewing Co. and several others; a two-night stay at Cobblestone Inn & Suites and more. Items are added daily, view them at nodawaycountydareauction.weebly.com.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to a 2023 spring candidate forum to hear from candidates running for open seats in the April municipal election, and from local leaders on upcoming ballot measures.
“The forum connects candidates to the community they’ll represent and provides an opportunity for them to share views on key issues and hearing details on the sales tax issue provides background knowledge to help voters make an informed decision,” Becky Albrecht, chamber executive director said in a statement.
The forum is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 in the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts at the Maryville High School, 1503 S. Munn Ave.
Candidates for the Maryville Board of Education and City Council have been invited. All will be provided an opportunity to introduce themselves then take questions from media. Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel is set to present information the proposed sales tax on retail sale of recreational marijuana sold within the city limits.