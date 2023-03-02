Heart and Sole event

Carol and Mel Tjeerdsma speak Saturday to community members during a Heart and Sole event sponsored by Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville and Northwest Missouri State University, and held at the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse.

 SUBMITTED BY MOSAIC MEDICAL CENTER - MARYVILLE

Heart and Sole features local heart event survivors

MARYVILLE, Mo. — A Heart and Sole event, sponsored by Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville and Northwest Missouri State University, saw more than 100 community members participate last weekend at the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse.

