Nodaway County Clerk offers election information
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton is offering some April 6 election information. For all registered voters who need to vote absentee due to absence or illness on Election Day, her office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 3.
Voters should bring proper identification such as a voter registration card, driver’s license or passport. Anyone who needs curbside assistance because of illness or disability may also request an absentee ballot and vote from a vehicle. For more information call, 660-582-2251.
According to a news release, Patton also notes that a public test of the automated tabulating equipment and the direct recording electronic equipment for the election will be held. The test is set for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, in the Nodaway County Administration Center.
MEC announces scholar bowl standings, awards
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Midland Empire Conference released the scholar bowl final standings March 8 with Maryville High School finishing in second place after Savannah. The Spoofhounds completed their season with a 5-0-2 record. In addition, Maryville had Andrew Zhao was named to the All-Conference team.
Northwest Missouri schools join pop tab competition
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Fourteen northwest Missouri schools are collecting pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House Charities KC to create a “Moment of Impact.”
Each school started collecting on March 8. Students, teachers and staff members plan to procure as many pounds of the small aluminum tabs in hopes of receiving bragging rights, a traveling trophy and a cold treat for students.
The Northwest Missouri Tab Challenge will conclude on April 1. Weekly totals will be published via social media and within each school, according to an email from Melissa Campbell, Maryville Middle School nurse.
“Alone our efforts seem small, but every small effort when we come together creates a beautiful ‘Moment of Impact,’” Campbell wrote in the email.
To donate tabs, contact a student or one of the following schools: Maryville Middle School, St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School, Horace Mann Laboratory School, Nodaway-Holt R-VII, South Nodaway R-IV, Jefferson C-123, Northeast Nodaway R-V, North Nodaway R-VI, West Nodaway R-I, Mound City, Savannah Elementary School, Tarkio Stanberry and Rock Port.
Nodaway County HHW collection site to reopen
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments has announced that the Nodaway County household hazardous waste collection site is set to reopen from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 3 and Saturday, May 1.
The site is located at the Nodaway County Maintenance Barn, 1516 East Halsey St. Residents of Nodaway, Atchison, Gentry, Holt and Worth counties are welcome to participate (ID required), according to a council news release.
There is no fee to drop off; it is free for residents only. No commercial or business waste will be accepted. Examples of HHW include: household chemicals, fertilizers, pesticides, brake fluid, transmission fluid, household waxes, Ni-cad, lithium and lead acid batteries. No latex paint will be accepted because it can be dried out and put into the trash.
Guard Hall of Fame seeks nominations for first class
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A new Missouri National Guard Hall of Fame was formed by a group of Missouri veterans in 2020 and they are seeking nominations for the inaugural class.
The new Hall of Fame will be physically located in Kirksville, Missouri, and plans to announce the class on Friday, Oct. 1.
“The Hall of Fame looks forward to a robust, diverse and outstanding class of inductees,” said chairman John J. Sastry.
Nominations will be accepted through July 31 online via the organization’s website: mongohof.org/nominations.