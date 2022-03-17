Carneal to discuss Nat Sisson at historical society
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Historical Society plans to host a program about the accomplishments of one of Maryville’s early leaders on Sunday, March 27.
Northwest Missouri State University Professor of History Thomas Carneal will present the Nat Sisson program at 2 p.m. at the Nodaway County Historical Society Museum, located at 110 N. Walnut St. Refreshments suggestive of the late 1800s will be served. Museum tours also will be available, including the recently created Nat Sisson Room.
Civil War veteran Nathaniel Sisson came to Maryville in 1866. A trained surveyor and engineer, he was a driving force in helping Maryville to move forward. He was active in state and national politics and was instrumental in having the State Normal College (later Northwest Missouri State University) located in Maryville.
Blood drive set for March
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Community Blood Center will host a blood drive next week and donate to Harvesters for each registered donor.
According to a flyer, the blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, March 28, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29 at the First Baptist Church Gym, located at 121 E. Jenkins St.
To register online, visit savealifenow.org/save1feed1. Enter the code BL.
For more information, contact Evie Church at 660-541-4257 or email her at echurch39@gmail.com.
Chamber to host candidate forum
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce plans to host a candidate forum at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, at the Maryville Community Center, located at 1407 N. Country Club Road.
Candidates and information about the upcoming April 5 municipal election will be available, including those running for school board and city council Information about a local sales tax initiative also will be given.
Members of local media will ask questions during the event which will be moderated by Amy Gessert, executive director of the chamber.
HHW collection set for April 2, May 14
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Site will be accepting household hazardous waste from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 2, and Saturday, May 14, at the Nodaway County Maintenance Barn, 1516 E. Halsey St. in Maryville.
Drop-off is free for residents of Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties only. An ID is required.
HHW includes bleach; ammonia; household cleaners; fertilizers; pesticides; brake fluid; transmission fluid; household waxes; Ni-Cad, lithium and lead acid batteries; compact fluorescent light bulbs; florescent tubes; antifreeze; oil-based paint and varnish. No latex paint or commercial/business waste can be accepted. Keep materials in their original container. Do not mix household hazardous wastes together.
For more information, contact Robin Davidson at 660-582-5121 ext. 4 or email robin@nwmorcog.org.