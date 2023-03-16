Chamber cancels candidate forum
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce has canceled its candidate forum originally scheduled for March 30.
According to Executive Director Becky Albrecht, “Not all candidates could commit and with conflicts with other community events that evening we decided it would be best to not move forward.”
Young at Heart seeks drivers
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Young at Heart Resources is in need of volunteer drivers to transport individuals at least 60 years of age to non-emergency medical appointments. According to a news release, per-mile reimbursement is provided.
Interested individuals must have a current driver’s license, automobile insurance and a reliable vehicle.
For more information about the Provide-A-Ride program, contact Young at Heart Resources at 888-844-5626 or 660-240-9400.
Missouri Quilt Museum opens
HAMILTON, Mo. — The Missouri Quilt Museum has reopened for the season.
According to a news release, the museum has several events and exhibits scheduled for the year.
“We have some amazing exhibits scheduled for the museum this year,” Dakota Redford, museum curator, said in a statement. “Some of our featured exhibits will include ‘The Obsessive Quilter’ Ann Petersen, Sarah Maxwell, Jenny Doan, the Cherrywood Challenge Graffiti Quilts, the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt and much more.”
Quilts from various statewide quilt guilds also will be displayed throughout the year, including from the St. Charles County, Moberly, Table Rock and Piney River quilt guilds.
The museum also features one of the world’s largest collections of toy sewing machines, industrial sewing and embroidery machines, treadle machines, SAD irons, thimbles and unique merchandising items. The World’s Tallest Spool of Thread is on the museum grounds and visitors may add their own thread to the spool.
Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Clarinda Regional Health Center foundation to host Platinum Ball
CLARINDA, Iowa — Clarinda Regional Health Center’s foundation, Partners in Exceptional Care, plans to host the 11th annual Platinum Ball in support of the health center’s mission, vision and goals.
According to a news release, the ball will be held in person on Saturday, March 18, at Deer Ridge at Lexington, located at 2242 Lake Road, in Bedford, Iowa.
The semi-casual to semi-formal event will consist of drinks and hors d’oeuvres starting at 6 p.m. A live auction will follow along with an online silent auction ending at 10:30 p.m.
Dueling pianos by Fun Pianos! will provide entertainment until 11:30 p.m.
Sponsorship packages and individual tickets are on sale now through March 10. For more information or to order tickets, visit bit.ly/2023PlatinumBall or call Bailey Clubb at 712-542-6707.
See auction items online by visiting bit.ly/2023PlatinumBallAuction. Donations may be mailed to Partners in Exceptional Care, 220 Essie Davison Drive, Clarinda, IA 51632.