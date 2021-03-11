Maryville man receives top business development award
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Farmer’s National Co., a national farm and ranch management company, has recognized Ryan Sadler for his outstanding efforts developing a new business for the company during 2020.
According to a news release, Sadler, a farm manager and real estate agent, received the top business development award for the year in a companywide competition among 100 professional farm and ranch managers in a 29-state area.
Farmers National is an employee owned company providing agricultural landowner services. The company manages more than 5,000 farms and ranches in 29 states comprising more than 2 million acres.
In the last five years, the company has sold 3,938 properties (1,404 at auction) and more than $5.02 billion of real estate during the last 10 years.
For more information about the company, visit farmersnational.com. To reach Sadler, email him at rsadler@farmersnational.com.
United Methodist Church to sponsor blood drive
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Community Blood Center has announced a two-day blood drive scheduled for Monday, March 22 and Tuesday, March 23 at the First Baptist Church, 121 E. Jenkins St.
Hours to donate are different on each day. On Monday donors can give from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Tuesday, donors may give from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“When individuals normally think of essential community services, they often think about fire and police departments,” said Kim Peck, senior executive director of the Community Blood Center. “Community Blood Center and its donors are very similar to police officers and firefighters. We make up a life-saving team that is here to meet the needs of local patients. Our volunteer donors roll up their sleeves and do so without hesitation.”
While walk-ins are welcome if capacity permits, an appointment is preferred. Donors may schedule an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group and entering the code: BL.
For more information contact Betty Tinker at 816-468-6844.