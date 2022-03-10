St. Patrick’s Day Parade set for March 17
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The 35th annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled to start at 5:17 p.m. on Thursday, March 17 in front of Burny’s Sports Bar and Upper Deck, located at 301 N. Market St.
The annual event is hosted by the bar and features a St. Patrick’s Day Parade Queen Contest, the winner of which takes part in the parade. The parade is open to the public. To enter, contact the bar.
Maryville Parks & Rec to host spring craft fair
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Parks and Recreation will host its second annual spring craft fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 9 at the Maryville Community Center.
For more information about the event or how to register for a booth, contact the MCC at 660-562-2923.
Chamber to host job fair on Friday
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Several local organizations have joined together to host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 11 at Northwest Technical School, 1515 S. Munn Ave.
The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, Nodaway County Economic Development, Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, Northwest Missouri State Career Services, EQUUS Workforce Solutions and NTS joined together to host the event for job seekers to meet prospective employers.