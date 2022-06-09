Eagles inaugural poker run to benefit Arnold family
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Eagles Bearcat Aerie and Auxiliary No. 3669 will hold their first poker run and it will benefit the Bryan Arnold family.
Registration for Saturday’s ride starts at noon. The ride is at 1 p.m from the aerie located at 29997 U.S. Highway 71, Maryville, MO 64468.
A poker hand and meal is $20. Best hand wins $125; second best will receive $100; the third best hand will receive $50 and the worst hand will receive $25.
There also will be a 50/50 raffle. T-shirts will be available for $20.
All vehicles are welcome. Proceeds will go to Arnold’s wife Tiffany and children.
Midwest Percentage Pony Pull set for Saturday
PICKERING, Mo. — The Midwest Percentage Pony Pullers annual Pony Pull is scheduled for Saturday, June 11.
Sponsored by the Pickering Lions Club, the event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. in the Pickering Horse Show Arena.
Admission for the event is $6. Children age 6 or younger may enter free. The concession stand opens at 6.
Skidmore Depot Committee raising funds for paint
SKIDMORE, Mo. — The Skidmore Depot Committee is raising funds for paint to refresh the depot building.
According to a social media post, each gallon of paint will cost around $60 and be professionally applied.
Donations may be mailed to City Hall P.O. Box 15 Skidmore, MO 64487.
BJ American Legion Auxiliary to hold dinner
BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The Burlington Junction American Legion Auxiliary is holding a ham and scalloped potato dinner on Friday, June 10.
The dinner will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 315 Hall. Cost for adults is $10. Children age 5 and younger eat free.