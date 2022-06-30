Burlington Junction tractor pull set for July 1
BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The Northwest Missouri Tractor Pullers Association (NWMTPA) has announced it will hold a tractor pull on July 1 at City Park in Burlington Junction.
The pull will start at 6:30 p.m.
NWMTPA classes offered include: 6,500-pound Non-Turbo; 8,500-pound Pro Farm (13 mph); 8,500-pound Pro Field A Pump; 9,000-pound Pro Field P Pump; 8,500-pound Limited Pro Stock; 2.6 Pro Street Diesel Pickup; 6,200-pound Pro Street 4x4 Street; 10,500-pound Super Field; Unlimited Open; 6,000-pound Hot Rod; 6200-pound Pro Stock Pickup, Limited Pro Stock Diesel Pickup (3.0) and 4.1 Limited Pro Stock.
For more information, contact info@nwmtpa.com.
Blood drive set for July 12
MARYVILLE, Mo. — A Community Blood Center blood drive is scheduled for 2-6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, at American Legion Post 100, located on East Fifth Street in Maryville.
Appointments are preferred. To book an appointment, visit savealifenow.org/group and enter group code: EH6S.
Contact Betty Tinker at 816-351-9308 for additional details.
CBC is the primary provider of blood and blood components to more than 70 hospitals in the Greater Kansas City area.
For more information regarding CBC donor centers and mobile blood drives or how to set up a local drive, visit savealifenow.org or call 1-877-468-6844.
Annual kids fishing tournament to be held July 2
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Optimist Club’s annual kids fishing tournament will be held Saturday, July 2, at the city boat ramp at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
The event is free and features two age divisions: 0-10 years old and 11-15 years old.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. and fishing will go from 8:30-11 a.m.
Worms will be provided.
Free Kool Kats will be available as well.
First place will go the biggest fish, second place to the most fish and third place to the smallest fish.
Hangar offers free summer matinees
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Every week, the Hangar is showing free films during its Summer Matinee Movie Extravaganza from Monday through Friday.
This week’s films are Jumanji: The Next Level at 1 p.m., Open Season 2 at 1:15 p.m. and Angry Birds 2 at 1:30 p.m.
Sponsored by Make it Maryville, the summer matinee movies require no entrance fee.