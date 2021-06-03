MPR to host Kids Day in the Park on June 11
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Parks and Recreation is planning to host a Kids Day in the Park on Friday, June 11 at Donaldson-Westside Park.
A&M Amusements is scheduled to set up bounce houses and other inflatables. Snowie also will provide shaved ice treats.
The free event will be from 3 to 8 p.m., followed by a showing of the movie Shrek at 8:30 p.m. at the Donaldson-Westside Amphitheater.
For more information, visit Maryville Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page.
County clerk provides absentee ballot information
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton has announced that registered voters in the West Nodaway R-I and Stanberry R-II school districts who need to vote absentee for the August 3 special election may pick up ballots in her office starting June 22.
Anyone needing to vote absentee because of illness or absence from the polls on election day may do one of the following:
- Submit a request in writing by mail, fax or email and include: name, address, mailing address if different, signature, date of birth and the last four digits of their Social Security number
- Call the office for an absentee application
- Vote in person (June 22 to Aug. 2) in the clerk’s office anytime between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Bring ID.
The final day to mail an absentee ballot to a voter is Wednesday, July 21. The final day to vote absentee in person is 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2 in the clerk’s office, 403 N. Market St.
For more information, call 660-582-2251. Submit a written, signed request to 403 N. Market St. Maryville MO 64468.
Fax a request to 660-582-5282 or email to nodaway.county@sos.mo.gov.
Community Services accepting applications for clothing project
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Community Services Inc., is now accepting applications for its “Christmas in the Summertime” clothing project.
Children who qualify to participate in this program must be in Kindergarten through 12th grade and enrolled in a Nodaway County school for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year, according to a news release.
Registration for the program is through Community Services of Nodaway County. This project is sponsored by Nodaway County churches and organizations. It will provide each child with one entire outfit of clothing.
For more information stop by Community Services, 1212 S. Main St., or call the organization at 660-582-3113. The deadline to submit an application is June 15.