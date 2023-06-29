Samson, Helzer arraigned, court dates set for September
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Two former leaders at NOCOMO Industries were arraigned in circuit court Monday afternoon for their alleged involvement in the theft of $483,000 from the company.
Nicki Samson and Margaret “Peggy” Helzer were arraigned Monday afternoon in Presiding Judge Corey Herron’s courtroom.
Through their attorneys, both defendants entered pleas of not guilty. Helzer’s next court date is set for 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11. Samson’s next court date is set for 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25.
MDC to ‘talk turkey’ during July 6 Wild Webcast
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation is inviting turkey hunters, landowners and managers, and others interested in Missouri’s wild turkeys and turkey hunting to its “MDC Wild Webcast on Talkin’ Turkey” at noon on Thursday, July 6.
MDC Turkey Biologist Nick Oakley and MDC Turkey Habitat Initiative Coordinator Meagan Duffee-Yates will share information on the wild turkey population in Missouri including harvest trends, production trends, MDC’s annual brood survey and research findings. They will also discuss habitat loss and the impacts of weather and predators on turkey numbers. They will take questions from webcast attendees as time permits.
Register in advance for the free, live MDC Wild Webcast on Talkin’ Turkey at short.mdc.mo.gov/4Po. Then join the webcast live on July 6 from noon to 1 p.m.
Learn more about Missouri wild turkeys from the MDC online Field Guide at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide/wild-turkey.
Learn more about turkey hunting in Missouri online at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey.
