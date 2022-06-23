Grant City license office to close July 15
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Revenue announced last week the closing of the license office in Grant City, 101 W. Third St. The final day of operations will be July 15.
License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the state department of revenue. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. The Grant City License Office contract will be placed out for bid online at MissouriBUYS.mo.gov in the future. Until that time, the department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with motor vehicle and driver licensing needs.
- Maryville License Office – 115 E. Fourth St., Suite 1, Maryville, MO 64468-1614
- Stanberry License Office – 130 W. First St., Stanberry, MO 64489
- Bethany License Office – 3105 Miller St., Bethany, MO 64424
- Princeton License Office – 703 Hickland St., Suite B, Princeton, MO 64673
Camp Geiger holds 2nd week of summer camp
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Maryville Troop 75 along with others from throughout northwest Missouri is attending Camp Geiger this week.
According to a news release from the Pony Express Council BSA, Boy Scout Troops from five states will be attending the camp this week. Troops from within the Pony Express Council include: Maryville Troop 75, St. Joseph Troop 45, Savannah Troop 60, Hamilton Troop 70, Trenton Troop 97 and Bethany Troop 100.
Scout Troops from outside the council area are also attending, which continues to grow as the camp’s reputation for quality programming, staff and facilities has grown over the past several years.
Those Troops include Waukee, Iowa; Basehor and Topeka in Kansas; O’Fallon, Illinois; Columbia, Missouri; and Flower Mound, Texas.
State Fair Grandstand tickets available for presale
SEDALIA, Mo. — Concert tickets for the Missouri State Fair Grandstand shows are available for presale now through Monday, June 27. The public sale begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 28.
All tickets purchased through the Fair Fan Presale will be will-call only. These tickets will not be mailed.
To purchase presale tickets visit etix.com/ticket/v/14711 or call 1-800-514-ETIX (3849).
HHW collection scheduled for Saturday, July 9
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Site will be accepting household hazardous waste from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 9, at the Nodaway County Maintenance Barn, 1516 E. Halsey St. in Maryville.
Drop-off is free for residents of Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties only. An ID is required.
HHW includes bleach; ammonia; household cleaners; fertilizers; pesticides; brake fluid; transmission fluid; household waxes; Ni-Cad, lithium and lead acid batteries; compact fluorescent light bulbs; florescent tubes; antifreeze; oil-based paint and varnish. No latex paint or commercial/business waste can be accepted. Keep materials in their original container. Do not mix household hazardous wastes together. Directions provided upon request.
Brochures are available at the Nodaway County Administration Building, the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments office or online at nwmorcog.org.