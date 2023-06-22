County clerk’s office to open for absentee voting
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton has announced her office will be open for absentee voting in the Aug. 8 special election starting Tuesday, June 27.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton has announced her office will be open for absentee voting in the Aug. 8 special election starting Tuesday, June 27.
These ballots are available to all registered voters of the city of Barnard who need to vote absentee because of illness or because they will be absent from the polls on Election Day, according to a news release.
Absentee voters should bring proper identification such as a driver’s license, non-driver’s picture ID, voter registration card, passport or military ID.
For more information, call the county clerk’s office at 660-582-2251; submit a written, signed request for an absentee ballot to: 403 N. Market St. Maryville, MO 64468; fax a request to 660-582-5282; or send an email to nodaway.county@sos.mo.gov.
Blood drive set for July 10
MARYVILLE, Mo. — A Maryville Community Blood Drive is scheduled for two days in early July.
Starting on Monday, July 10, donors may donate blood from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Maryville High School in the commons area, 1503 S. Munn St. This is a one-time location change. The drive will continue the following day from 1 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, in the same location.
Donors will receive a Kansas City Royals T-shirt for donating.
Appointments are preferred. To book an appointment, visit savealifenow.org/group and enter group code: BL.
For more information contact Evie Church at 660-541-4257 or by email at echurch39@gmail.com.
Cameron Veterans Home golf tourney set for Aug. 4
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The 10th annual Cameron Veterans Home Assistance League Golf Tournament is scheduled to be held on Friday, Aug. 4, at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
There are still openings for the four-person scramble event.
The entry fee is $320 which includes lunch and 18 holes of golf with cart. Other ways to support the veterans who have served is a hole sponsorship for $100, donation of a raffle item or attending the opening ceremony before the golfers tee off. Some veterans are expected to be in attendance.
Lunch will start at 11 a.m. with meat supplied and cooked by the Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association. Opening ceremonies begin at 12:30 p.m. and a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
To donate, or for more information, contact Bob Westfall at 660-254-0603 or Wayne Pierson at 660-562-9810.
