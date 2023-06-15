Ministry Center begins grocery distribution on Tuesdays
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Ministry Center in Maryville is now open for grocery distribution on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m.
The change went into effect on June 13.
Previously, the food pantry had only been open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Those hours remain unaffected, as do the clothing room hours on Tuesdays from 2 to 4 p.m. and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m.
In an email, Pastor Kim Mitchell, the president of The Ministry Center board, said the organization believes the change will benefit those who work during the day.
Hot Dogs for Hot Dogs set for June 26
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The First United Methodist Church in Maryville is hosting Hot Dogs for Hot Dogs, a fundraiser for the church’s mission trip and the New Nodaway Humane Society.
According to a news release from the church, the come-and-go event will connect participants and celebrate dogs of all kinds — including hot dogs.
Participants are welcome to bring dogs and dress them up for the Best in Show dog contest. The contest will have three categories: Funniest, Most Creative and Dog/ Owner Lookalike.
The event will be held on June 26 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Main St.
Financial donations will be accepted and shared between the church and the humane society.
More information about the event is available by calling the church at 660-582-4821 or the humane society at 660-562-3333.
Historical society hosts program on Honey War
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Historical Society and Museum is hosting a presentation by Lois Jean Ellison on the explosive 1839 border war between Missouri and Iowa known as the Honey War.
The free public program is set for July 9 at 2 p.m. at the historical society at 110 N. Walnut St. in Maryville.
The organization will also hold an ice cream social fundraiser on July 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. Homemade ice cream and desserts will be available for $5.
Cowboy Church Homecoming set to feature band High Road
CLARINDA, Iowa — The Cowboy Church Homecoming in Clarinda, Iowa, will feature the band High Road, according to an event flyer.
The Cowboy Church Band will also perform. The concert is set for June 25 on the courthouse square in Clarinda. The Page County Cattlemen’s Association will begin grilling hamburgers at 5:30 p.m., followed by the concert at 7 p.m.
A freewill offering will be taken. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs.
