GRM Networks and foundation to offer grants
PRINCETON, Mo. — GRM Networks has partnered with the Foundation for Rural Service, the philanthropic arm of the NTCA – Rural Broadband Association, to offer grants to support local organizations.
According to a news release, grants may be awarded for the following categories: Business and Economic Development, Community Development, Education and Telecommunications Applications.
GRM Networks will contribute 10 percent toward the one-time grant with the remainder funded by the FRS, noted the release.
Grant requests may range between $250 and $5,000.
Priority will be given to projects that: could be fully funded by the grant maximum of $5,000 or have at least 75 percent of the project currently funded; focus on technology and broadband enabled projects; have a long-term impact for the community and its residents; promote community participation and engagement; and/or create a more sustainable rural community.
For more information about requirements and the application, visit grm.net/about-us/grants or call 888-748-2110. Applications must be completed electronically and should be emailed to Amy Davison at adavison@corp.grm.net.