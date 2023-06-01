MDC to host Conservation Night at Mustangs ball game in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Grab some peanuts, popcorn and Cracker Jacks, then join the Missouri Department of Conservation for some Mustangs baseball on Thursday, June 15, at historic Phil Welch Stadium in St. Joseph.
According to a news release, MDC is hosting Conservation Night at the stadium, and it’s also the team’s Family Night.
MDC conservation agents and biologists will be in the stands and have booths and exhibits set up for visitors to enjoy. It’s a chance for baseball fans to visit with MDC staff and ask questions about conservation and the outdoors. MDC will also provide a color guard for the American flag ceremony, and a staffer will sing the national anthem.
The St. Joseph Mustangs play in a wood-bat summer league. Most players are also college baseball players, some have professional baseball aspirations and talent. The stadium gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the first pitch is at 7 p.m.
Northwest invites alumni, friends to Royals and Mustangs games
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University alumni and friends are invited to enjoy fun at the ballpark this summer during two annual events.
All alumni and friends are invited to Northwest Night at the St. Joseph Mustangs on Saturday, June 3, and Northwest Day at the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, July 30.
For more information about these events, contact the Northwest Alumni Association at 660-562-1248 or by emailing alumni@nwmissouri.edu.
Northwest Night at the St. Joseph Mustangs
Continuing a summer tradition that began in 2011, this year’s Northwest Night at the St. Joseph Mustangs baseball game features the St. Joseph Mustangs and the Nevada Griffons. The first pitch is at 7 p.m. at Phil Welch Stadium, 2600 SW Parkway in St. Joseph.
Prior to this year’s game, Northwest’s new president, Lance Tatum, will throw a ceremonial first pitch. After the game, fans may enjoy fireworks at the stadium.
The Northwest Alumni Association has 400 free general admission tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis on the day of the game. Fans should visit the Northwest Alumni Association tent outside the stadium between 5 and 7 p.m. to pick up tickets and other giveaway items. Ticket reservations and advanced pickup are not available.
The St. Joseph Mustangs are members of the M.I.N.K. Baseball League, a summer collegiate baseball league consisting of nine teams from Missouri and Iowa. For more information about the St. Joseph Mustangs, visit stjoemustangs.com.
Northwest Day at the Kansas City Royals
Join the Northwest Alumni Association at Kauffman Stadium and watch Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals take on the Minnesota Twins. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.
Tickets are $13 each and seats are located in the upper deck on the left field side. Additionally, parking must be purchased in advance, and discounted parking is available to Northwest alumni and friends.
To purchase game tickets as well as discounted parking, click this link. All tickets are digital and will be emailed no later than one week before the July 30 game. Printed tickets are not available.
A Northwest Alumni Association tent will be set up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Parking Lot J, where alumni and friends are invited to visit on their way into the stadium for a free Northwest promotional item.