Leadership Northwest Missouri receives gift
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Leadership Northwest Missouri is grateful to have recently received a charitable gift from the Norma J. and William J. Kenney Charitable Trust, U.S. Bank, N.A. Trustee, in the amount of $2,000.
According to a news release, these funds will be used to purchase much needed technology for Leadership Northwest Missouri which will assist with sustaining the organization’s mission to build, strengthen and inspire leaders through training and networking experiences.
With the upcoming graduation of the Class of 2023, alumni numbering 484 have benefited from Leadership Northwest Missouri. Effective leadership is vital to the future prosperity of northwest Missouri and charitable donations enable the organization to present a high-quality program to a new group of regional leaders each year, a news release from the organization stated.
Leadership Northwest Missouri is registered as a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization. For more information visit the organization’s website online at leadershipnorthwestmissouri.org.
Parnell to hold open hearing on water improvements
PARNELL, Mo. — The city of Parnell plans to hold a public hearing at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 12, at the Parnell City Building, 105 West Grand St., to discuss the past performance by the city in carrying out its Community Development Block Grant projects.
The city received a grant in December 2018 to replace the aging water distribution lines and water tower. With the increasing cost of materials, additional funds were needed to complete the entire project. The city submitted a second application to apply for COVID-19 CDBG funds and received the second grant in January 2022 to complete the project in its entirety. According to a social media post by the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, the city installed new waterlines that consisted of various-sized PVC and constructed a 40,000-gallon evaluated storage tank. This project is not located in the 100-year floodplain.
All interested citizens and groups are encouraged to attend the scheduled meeting.
For more information, contact Mayor Greg Welch at 816-752-0965 or by email at cityofparnell.mo@gmail.com. Special accommodations at the public hearing, including LEP assistance, are available by contacting City Clerk Heather Burns at 660-254-0246 by Monday, July 10.