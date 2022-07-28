Blood drive scheduled for Aug. 1, 2
Blood drive scheduled for Aug. 1, 2
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Community Blood Center will hold a blood drive on Aug. 1 and 2 at the First Baptist Church, located at 121 E. Jenkins St. in Maryville.
The drive will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
All presenting donors will receive a “Together Royal” Royals baseball T-shirt.
Appointments are preferred. To schedule an appointment, visit savealifenow.org/group and enter BL as the group code. For more information about the drive, contact Evie Church at 660-541-4257 or at echurch39@gmail.com.
The Community Blood Center is the primary provider of blood and blood components to more than 70 hospitals and medical centers in the greater Kansas City area, a press release noted. According to a news release, one in three people in this region will need blood at some point in their life and nearly one in seven hospital admissions requires a blood transfusion, meaning nearly 600 donations are needed every day to meet hospital demand.
