City invites public to Mozingo golf award celebration
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville has invited the public to a celebration at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
On Friday, July 28, city leaders plan to host an event celebrating three awards the city received from NBC GolfPass.
The Sechrest 18 was named the No. 1 golf course in Missouri by GolfPass reviewers. Based on more than 315,000 golfer-submitted reviews, it was also named the 34th most popular golf course in the country. The Sechrest 18 also was named the No. 4 value course in the country.
According to event coordinator Amanda Brown, the doors open at 5 p.m. with a cash bar and hors d’oeuvres.
Library accepting food for Ministry Center
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library is now accepting donations for The Ministry Center. According to a news release, the center is in need of canned peas, canned peaches, cereal, laundry soap, bottled water, cake mix, crackers and bar soap. Donations may be left in the boxes in the north lobby through the end of August. This service project is being run by Leadership Maryville Class 36, from which two of the library’s staff members are graduating.
State sales tax holiday starts next weekend
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — By state law, the sales tax holiday begins this year at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4 and continues through Sunday, Aug. 6.
According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, certain back-to-school purchases, such as clothing, school supplies, computers and other items are exempt from sales tax for this time period only.
For more information about what items qualify for the sales tax break, visit dor.mo.gov/faq/taxation/business/back-to-school-sales-tax-holiday.html.
County clerk’s office to open for absentee voting, public equipment test
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton has announced her office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 5, for absentee voting in the Aug. 8 special election.
These ballots are available to all registered voters who need to vote absentee because of illness or because they will be absent from the polls on Election Day, according to a news release. Absentee voters should bring proper identification such as a driver’s license, non-driver’s picture ID, passport or military ID.
Anyone needing curbside assistance because of illness or disability may also request an absentee ballot and vote from their vehicle.
A public test will be held for the automated tabulating and direct recording electronic equipment at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 31, in the Nodaway County Administration Center, 403 N. Market St.
For more information, call the county clerk’s office at 660-582-2251.
HHW collection scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Site will be accepting household hazardous waste from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Nodaway County Maintenance Barn, 1516 E. Halsey St. in Maryville.
Drop-off is free for residents of Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties only. An ID is required. No commercial or business waste will be accepted.
HHW includes bleach; ammonia; household cleaners; fertilizers; pesticides; brake fluid; transmission fluid; household waxes; Ni-Cad, lithium and lead acid batteries; compact fluorescent light bulbs; florescent tubes; antifreeze; oil-based paint and varnish. No latex paint or commercial/business waste can be accepted. Keep materials in their original container. Do not mix household hazardous wastes together. Directions provided upon request.
For more information, contact Savannah Willmore at 660-582-5121 ext. 4 or by email at solid@nwmorcog.org.