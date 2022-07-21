County clerk’s office to open for absentee voting, public equipment test
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton has announced her office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 30, for absentee voting in the Aug. 2 primary election.
These ballots are available to all registered voters who need to vote absentee because of illness or because they will be absent from the polls on Election Day, according to a news release. Absentee voters should bring proper identification such as a driver’s license, non-driver’s picture ID, voter registration card or utility bill.
Anyone needing curbside assistance because of illness or disability may also request an absentee ballot and vote from their vehicle.
A public test will be held for the automated tabulating and direct recording electronic equipment at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26 in the Nodaway County Administration Center, 403 N. Market St.
For more information, call the county clerk’s office at 660-582-2251.
Walmart to host local Community Wellness Day
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Walmart is inviting the community to get healthy ahead of a new school year by hosting a Walmart Wellness Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 23 at the local store, located at 1605 S. Main St.
Customers may receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as affordable immunizations like tetanus, hepatitis, HPV, COVID-19 and more at pharmacies nationwide, according to a news release.
“An exciting time of the year is approaching fast, and we look forward to offering these health and wellness resources for families as they gear up for school,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “Wellness Day allows us to continue helping our communities live better and healthier through free screenings, affordable immunizations and other solutions.”
Since 2014, Walmart pharmacies have hosted wellness days, contributing to more than 4.7 million free health screenings for customers, noted a release.
United Fiber resolves widespread outages
SAVANNAH, Mo. — Widespread outages plagued United Fiber customers throughout northwest Missouri Tuesday evening but the issue was resolved overnight, the company said in a statement.
According to a statement on United Fiber’s Facebook page, the outages stemmed from an unspecified “network event” that caused data loss for “several customers.” Solving that issue required rebooting some equipment that resulted in additional outages for some customers, the company said.
Around midnight Wednesday morning, all equipment and traffic was back to normal, though some customers required additional support to troubleshoot individual issues to get back online.