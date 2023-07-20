Library hosts ‘Blind Date with a Book’
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library’s “Blind Date with a Book” program started Monday.
Cardholders age 18 and older are invited to stop by the library adult section to check out a mystery gift-wrapped book. Participants must have an active library card. Sixty books will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Oak Pointe ice cream social set for today
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Oak Pointe Assisted Living will host an ice cream social and open house from 2 to 3 p.m. today at 817 S. Country Club Road.
Also during the social, employees will provide tours of the facility. RSVP to Stephanie Reed at 660-562-2799 or sreed@provisionliving.com.
Hospital cafeteria to temporarily close for renovations
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The main cafeteria at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville will be closed from July 31 to Aug. 8 for renovations.
According to a flyer from the hospital, no hot food line or hot box items will be available during that period. The salad bar, cooler items and beverages will remain open. The hospital also plans to have alternative food truck options available for lunch with more details to be released at a later date.
The main renovations will take place in the kitchen so seating will remain the same.
Tri-C gearing up for community garage sale
CONCEPTION JCT., Mo. — The Tri-C Community is gearing up for its 13th annual garage sale. The community garage sale, sponsored by Tri-C CART (Community Action Renewal Team), is scheduled to be held Friday, Aug. 4, and Saturday, Aug. 5.
Clyde, Conception, Conception Junction and surrounding area are included in the Tri-C Community.
Any resident of the Tri-C Community can participate, and CART will create a map pointing out the locations of each residence. In addition, each garage sale will post a sign showing it is sponsored by CART.
Those interested in hosting a garage sale are asked to submit $5 per residence to cover the cost of advertising, maps and signs. Residents may hold their garage sales on Friday, Saturday or both days and designate the hours they will be open, plus they may submit a list of sale items to be included with the map.
Copies of the garage sale maps will be available the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 3, at local post offices and online at facebook.com/TricPartners4Progress. Residences hosting garage sales also will have copies of the map.
If interested in hosting a garage sale or for more information, please contact Jane Walter at 660-944-2488. Each residence hosting a garage sale is asked to register and submit their $5, hours of operation, a list of garage sale items and contact information by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2.
Tri-C CART activities are part of an overall organizing effort of the Tri-C Partners4Progress organization whose members provide support in working together for the present and future well-being of the local community.