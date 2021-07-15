Mayhem in Maitland postponed to July 24
MAITLAND, Mo. — The fifth annual Mayhem in Maitland has been postponed until July 24.
The event was initially scheduled for July 10, but was delayed because of rain.
Hosted by the Knuckle Draggerz Car Club, this year’s event will raise money for the Maitland Volunteer Fire Protection District.
Typically, the car, truck and motorcycle show raises around $3,000.
In the past, the fundraiser has raised money for improvements to the city park, and last year, for the local Head Start program. Last year’s show saw 65 entries from around the region.
A barbecue cookoff will start at 6 a.m. with categories for ribs, chicken and pork. Winners will be judged at noon and announced at 12:30 p.m.
The main event will open at 8 a.m. for breakfast, with registration beginning at 9 a.m.
The show will be from noon to 2 p.m., with awards at 1:30 p.m. Trophies for first and second place will be given for all classes.
This year’s event will also feature live music, fun for kids at the playground and a petting zoo. Admission is free for spectators. For more information, call 816-351-9007.
KXCV-KRNW to celebrate 50 years with event
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Celebrating 50 years on the air this year, KXCV-KRNW staff will host a live broadcast event July 24 with alumni who were on campus when the Administration Building fire occurred at the Dean Hubbard Center for Innovation parking lot.
Starting at 11 a.m. on July 24, the event will feature food, giveaways and Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh will bring the fire truck that was purchased as a result of the historic fire.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol also will be present to conduct child seat safety inspections.
The event is open to the public.