Run With It to conclude Concerts in the Park
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The final installment of the 2022 Concerts in the Park series will be Kansas City area band Run With It at 7 p.m. on July 16 at Donaldson Westside Park. The event will also feature various food and drink vendors.
City to honor outgoing council member Martin
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville plans to hold an open house to honor outgoing City Council member Rachael Martin for her many years of service to the community.
The event will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20 at the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility, located at 101 N. Vine St.
Skidmore Punkin Show set for July 28-31
SKIDMORE, Mo. — The 2022 Punkin Show is scheduled to offer four days filled with fun for friends, families and community members.
Thursday events start at 6:30 p.m. with Queen contests at the Skidmore Christian Church.
On Friday, food and game vendors open at 5 p.m. A tractor pull is set to start at 6 p.m. The Skidmore Depot Museum will be open from 4 to 7 p.m.
Saturday kicks off with a 5K and a Tractor/Antique Car show at 7 a.m. At 9 a.m. a Dog Show will be held at the Shelter House, while a Baby Show will be on stage. Also at 9 a.m. will be a Horseshoe Tournament and Quilt Show (at Newton Hall). The Little Mr. & Miss Punkin Show is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the main stage.
The parade begins at 11 a.m. Following it will be a Ping Pong Ball drop at 12:45, a frog jumping contest at 1 p.m. and many more contests.The Highway will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. on the main stage.
On Sunday a community church service will be held at the main stage and a potluck meal will follow.
Hopkins Picnic Quilt Show set for Aug. 3
HOPKINS, Mo. — The Hopkins Picnic Quilt Show competition will offer cash prizes for top entries.
According to a show flyer, entries will be accepted between 2 and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3 and between 8 and 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.
Three cash prizes and ribbons plus a Best of Show award will be presented in each category.
Last year’s show featured more than 75 quilts in addition to 30 throws and smaller quilted items.
The show will be open for public viewing during the Hopkins Picnic from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4 through Saturday, Aug. 6. For more information contact LaDonna Blackford at 660-641-1050.