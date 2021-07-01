West Nodaway, Stanberry voters face ballot questions
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway County voters in the West Nodaway R-I and Stanberry R-II school districts will go to the polls on Aug. 3 to vote on ballot questions for the district.
Proposition 2 in West Nodaway would increase the property tax levy by $1 per $100 assessed valuation. The measure narrowly failed its first time on the ballot in April.
In Stanberry, the “Room to Learn - Room to Grow” proposition would make permanent an existing temporary tax levy of $1.33 per $100 assessed valuation. The temporary levy is currently scheduled to expire in 2026 if it is not made permanent.
Quitman School alumni to host gathering
BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The Quitman School alumni will host a gathering at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 11 at the Burlington Junction, United Methodist Church.
Attendees have been asked to bring a food dish or two, their own service and a small donation to help pay for use of the building.
Missouri Job Center changes hours
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Job Center – Maryville has new operation hours starting July 1.
The office will be open to the public from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
The center staff will be available via telephone Monday through Friday to assist with job searches, building a resume, career planning and basic unemployment questions, according to a news release. The center has programs that may assist with training needs, such as tuition assistance and/or on the job training.
For more information call the center at 660-582-8980.
Nodaway County HHW collection site to reopen
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments has announced that the Nodaway County household hazardous waste collection site is set to reopen from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 10.
The site is located at the Nodaway County Maintenance Barn, 1516 East Halsey St. Residents of Nodaway, Atchison, Gentry, Holt and Worth counties are welcome to participate (ID required), according to a council news release.
There is no fee to drop off; it is free for residents only. No commercial or business waste will be accepted. Examples of HHW include: household chemicals, fertilizers, pesticides, brake fluid, transmission fluid, household waxes, Ni-cad, lithium and lead acid batteries. No latex paint will be accepted.