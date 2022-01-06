MCC to host health, fitness fair
MARYVILLE, Mo.— Maryville Parks and Recreation and Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville will hold a health and fitness fair from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Maryville Community Center, 1407 N. Country Club Road, Suite 200.
The fair will feature free health screenings and booths with information on health and fitness in the Maryville community. Admission is free.
To sign up for a booth space, visit the MCC, or contact the facility at 660-562-2923 or mrockwood@maryvilleparks.org.
Ministry Center sets annual meeting
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Ministry Center (also known as the Clothing Room and Food Pantry) plans to hold its annual meeting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, at the First Presbyterian Church, 211 S. Main Street.
The meeting is for the purpose of electing the directors and the transaction of other business, according to an email from the center. Each organized church located in Nodaway County is entitled to designate one delegate to attend the meeting. The delegate must bring written authorization from the governing member or board of their church and present it to the secretary prior to the start of the meeting. Letters which include the delegate form have been mailed to Nodaway County churches. Delegates are entitled to make nominations from the floor.
The public is welcome and encouraged to attend the meeting.