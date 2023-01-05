MPR opens ticket sales for Bling & Boots dance
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Parks and Recreation is offering an opportunity for families to create special memories during this year’s Bling & Boots.
From 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, girls ages 12 and younger can show off their best dance moves while striking poses on the dance floor with their dads, grandpas, uncles or special escorts.
All young ladies will receive a couples photo and a wrist corsage. To purchase tickets or for more information, please call 660-562-2923.
Chamber seeks nominations for annual Farm-City Banquet awards
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its 61st annual Farm-City Banquet awards.
According to a news release, the chamber plans to present the awards during a steak and eggs breakfast and awards presentation held March 3.
The awards are as follows:
