Solid Waste Management District announces grant
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri Solid Waste Management District has announced the availability of grant funds from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Solid Waste Management Program.
According to a news release, public and private entities throughout Nodaway, Gentry, Holt and Worth counties may apply for the funds intended to reduce the amount of waste entering the local waste stream and facilitate recycling.
Individuals or entities interested in applying for funds may contact Robin Davidson at 660-582-5121, Ext. 4 or by email at robin@nwmorcog.org. The application is available online at www.nwmorcog.org. Deadline to apply is 3 p.m. Thursday, April 1.
MU Extension to offer fence law program
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — University of Missouri – Extension plans to offer a program to discuss and educate people about Missouri’s complicated fence law.
The program will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23 both virtually via Zoom and in person at the Buchanan County Extension office, 4125 Mitchell Ave. in St. Joseph.
Cost of the meeting is $15 and covers program and materials. Pre-registration is required. To attend visit http://bit.ly/BuchananCoExtension. For more information contact Denice Ferguson by email at deniceferguson@missouri.edu.
Nodaway County courts return to Phase 3
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County court system has lowered its COVID-19 precautions and will begin operating under the less restrictive Phase 3.
According to an email from 4th Circuit Court Presiding Judge Roger Prokes, the court system moved to the less strict phase.
In May, the Missouri Supreme Court approved a reopening plan involving three phases for returning to normal court proceedings.
According to the plan, during the third phase, in-person court proceedings may resume and large area venues can operate while still keeping with social distancing protocols. Screening procedures may be terminated and normal staffing schedules resumed.
AARP tax service will provide help by phone
MARYVILLE, Mo. — This year, the AARP will help complete Missouri Property Tax Credits with no in-person meetings.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the organization will not be able to complete federal or state income tax returns.
According to an email, contact will be made by phone and a completed form will be mailed to those who choose to use the service.
People may be able to receive a property tax credit if they pay real estate taxes; are disabled and live in Missouri any time during the year or are 65 years or older and a Missouri resident all year and below the maximum income limit.
The release noted that even if a person qualifies for the credit, the service will not be able to prepare the credit if the person is required to file a Missouri income tax return. To call for an appointment or ask questions, call 660-939-2525.