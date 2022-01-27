Northwest and Mosaic call for visual art
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville and Northwest Missouri State University’s Department of Fine and Performing Art invite artists who live within 100 miles of Maryville to participate in the inaugural juried exhibition at the “Art of Healing Galleries,” located in MMC-M.
The Art of Healing Galleries is a new collaborative partnership between MMC-M and Northwest intended to combine art and medicine. The theme is open, and all media will be considered.
The entry deadline is Friday, March 4 at 11:59 p.m.
Artists will be notified of selection on Sunday, March 21
To view guidelines and submission forms, visit https://bit.ly/ExhibitionGuidelines.
Fire and emergency response grant now open
The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant will be open for applications until 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4.
Applications may be started by reviewing the SAFER Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) and associated tools at https://bit.ly/SAFERgrant.
Rural development grants close Feb. 28
USDA Rural Development will accept applications for the 2022 cycle of Rural Business Development Grants until Feb. 28.
Applications will be reviewed and scored. Grant recipients will be announced in the late summer or early fall.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/ruralbusiness.
MoDNR offers water improvement grants
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has grants for projects that will protect Missouri’s waters from pollution caused by stormwater runoff, also known as nonpoint source pollution.
Local governments, state agencies, educational institutions and 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations may apply.
Grants can range from $50,000 to $400,000, and projects can span up to three years.
To respond visit https://bit.ly/WaterQualityFunding. Responses to the request for proposals are due April 1.
For more information, contact the department at 573-751-1192, 800-361-4827 or modnr.npsprogram@dnr.mo.gov.
State opens bus grants
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources Division of State Parks is offering non-competitive grants for its Bus Grant Program.
Bus grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis to qualified applicants, including Missouri-located public school districts, private schools, charter schools and youth-focused nonprofit organizations with 501(c)(3) status.
Grants are intended to underwrite the cost of field trips in order to connect youth with nature at Missouri state parks and historic sites. The application deadline is May 1.
For more information and to download the application guidance, visit https://bit.ly/BusGrant.